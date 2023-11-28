15 best beers in india right now

Pratidin Bureau
Bira offers a long and diverse beer line-up suitable for every palate, featuring – Bira Light, Bira Strong, Bira White, Bira Gold,
Kingfisher is one of India's largest-selling beer brands, with commanding market dominance over the years.
Budweiser beer brand originated in 1876, and it is one of the most popular beer brands in India.
Corona beer is one of the best-selling beer brands in India and worldwide. Mexican brewery Cervecería Modelo is the largest producer of Corona Beer.
Heineken is the largest shareholder in UB Group, the holding company of the Kingfisher brand. Country of origin: India.
Carlsberg is yet another major international beer brand that is extremely popular in the Indian market.
Tuborg is a centuries-old beer brand that has been appreciated by liquor enthusiasts across generations.
Godfather Original Strong beer is packaged at 7.5% abv, which is one of the strongest in the market.
Hoegaarden comes from a location that is known for its wheat beers since the Middle Ages. The brand sells its iconic beers with a dried Curaçao orange peel to provide an orange zesty flavour.
An American beer brand, Miller was founded back in 1855 by a German immigrant in the US. South African Breweries is the majority owner of the brand globally.
A favourite drink amongst the Aussies, Fosters is also loved in India. In the brewing process, hops are added at a later stage to preserve freshness.
Goa's Kings are indeed the kings in the beach city and have started moving across the nation. Made from the finest maize flakes and hops, this drink is best enjoyed on the beachside.
Simba has been making strides in the Indian beer market ever since its relatively recent inception in 2016. Country of origin: India.
Haywards 5000 is a high selling beer brand in India with over 10 million units sold annually. The company started its sale in 1983.
Bro Code is a relatively recent entry in the Indian beer market, but one that's gained considerable prominence under the radar.