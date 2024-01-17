15 Best Rock Bands Of The ’90s

Pratidin Bureau
Defined the genre with raw energy, Kurt Cobain's angst, and anthems like "Smells Like Teen Spirit."
Eddie Vedder's powerful vocals and socially conscious lyrics resonated with a generation.
Chris Cornell's dark melodies and heavy riffs pushed the boundaries of grunge.
Layne Staley's haunting vocals and introspective lyrics explored darker themes.
Thom Yorke's experimental sound and introspective lyrics redefined rock music.
Michael Stipe's cryptic lyrics and jangly guitars created a unique and influential sound.
Kim Deal's driving bass and Black Francis's quirky songwriting crafted a distinct sonic landscape.
Billy Corgan's theatrical stage presence and ambitious songwriting set them apart.
Britpop champions with Liam Gallagher's swagger and anthemic singalongs.
Dave Grohl's post-Nirvana project brought energy and catchy rock tunes.
Funk, punk, and rock fusion with Anthony Kiedis's energetic vocals and Flea's dynamic basslines.
Punk revival with catchy melodies and political messages, spearheaded by Billie Joe Armstrong.
Bono's soaring vocals and stadium-filling anthems made them global rock icons.
Damon Albarn's Britpop experimentation and witty songwriting challenged Oasis's dominance.
Nu-metal pioneers with heavy riffs, dark themes, and Jonathan Davis's raw vocals.