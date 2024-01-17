15 Best Rock Bands Of The ’90s

Pratidin Bureau

1. Nirvana

Defined the genre with raw energy, Kurt Cobain's angst, and anthems like "Smells Like Teen Spirit."

Nirvana | Image: Google

2. Pearl Jam

Eddie Vedder's powerful vocals and socially conscious lyrics resonated with a generation.

Pearl Jam | Image: Google

3. Soundgarden

Chris Cornell's dark melodies and heavy riffs pushed the boundaries of grunge.

Soundgarden | Image: Google

4. Alice in Chains

Layne Staley's haunting vocals and introspective lyrics explored darker themes.

Alice in Chains | Image: Google

5. Radiohead

Thom Yorke's experimental sound and introspective lyrics redefined rock music.

Radiohead | Image: Google

6. R.E.M.

Michael Stipe's cryptic lyrics and jangly guitars created a unique and influential sound.

R.E.M. | Image: Google

7. Pixies

Kim Deal's driving bass and Black Francis's quirky songwriting crafted a distinct sonic landscape.

Pixies | Image: Google

8. Smashing Pumpkins

Billy Corgan's theatrical stage presence and ambitious songwriting set them apart.

Smashing Pumpkins | Image: Google

9. Oasis

Britpop champions with Liam Gallagher's swagger and anthemic singalongs.

Oasis | Image: Google

10. Foo Fighters

Dave Grohl's post-Nirvana project brought energy and catchy rock tunes.

Foo Fighters | Image: Google

11. Red Hot Chili Peppers

Funk, punk, and rock fusion with Anthony Kiedis's energetic vocals and Flea's dynamic basslines.

Red Hot Chili Peppers | Image: Google

12. Green Day

Punk revival with catchy melodies and political messages, spearheaded by Billie Joe Armstrong.

Green Day | Image: Google

13. U2

Bono's soaring vocals and stadium-filling anthems made them global rock icons.

U2 | Image: Google

14. Blur

Damon Albarn's Britpop experimentation and witty songwriting challenged Oasis's dominance.

Blur | Image: Google

15. Korn

Nu-metal pioneers with heavy riffs, dark themes, and Jonathan Davis's raw vocals.

Korn | Image: Google