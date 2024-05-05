3 teams that have defeated RCB in IPL finals

Pratidin Bureau
Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL since its inception, but the coveted trophy has eluded them so far.
Despite significant spending on players, RCB's success has often centered around Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers. Notably, after IPL 2018, they opted not to retain Quinton de Kock, trading him to Mumbai Indians.
Virat Kohli led RCB from IPL 2013 to 2021, reaching one final but falling short of clinching the title. Kohli announced his captaincy departure in 2021 and now plays under Faf du Plessis.
In an IPL final in south Africa, the Adam Gilchrist-led Deccan Chargers became the first team to defeat RCB.
MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings defended a target of 206, winning back-to-back IPL trophies.
Led by David Warner, Sunrisers Hyderabad defeated RCB in an IPL final, setting a target of 209.