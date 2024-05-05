3 teams that have defeated RCB in IPL finals

RCB's IPL journey: A quest for glory

Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL since its inception, but the coveted trophy has eluded them so far.

RCB in IPL finals | Image: Google

RCB's player investment strategy

Despite significant spending on players, RCB's success has often centered around Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers. Notably, after IPL 2018, they opted not to retain Quinton de Kock, trading him to Mumbai Indians.

Virat Kohli's captaincy era

Virat Kohli led RCB from IPL 2013 to 2021, reaching one final but falling short of clinching the title. Kohli announced his captaincy departure in 2021 and now plays under Faf du Plessis.

Deccan Chargers Triumph

In an IPL final in south Africa, the Adam Gilchrist-led Deccan Chargers became the first team to defeat RCB.

Chennai Super Kings' back-to-back wins

MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings defended a target of 206, winning back-to-back IPL trophies.

Sunrisers Hyderabad's dominance

Led by David Warner, Sunrisers Hyderabad defeated RCB in an IPL final, setting a target of 209.

