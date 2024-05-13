4 batters with more sixes than Virat Kohli in IPL history

Pratidin Bureau

Virat Kohli is known for his powerful batting, but there are actually a few players who have hit more sixes than him in the IPL. Here are four batters with more sixes:

Chris Gayle

Nicknamed "Universe Boss" for his six-hitting prowess, Gayle leads the pack with a whopping 357 sixes.

Rohit Sharma

The "Hitman" Rohit Sharma isn't far behind with 277 sixes to his name.

MS Dhoni

MS Dhoni, known for his finishing power, has surprised many with 251 sixes in the IPL.

AB de Villiers

Another player famous for his innovative batting, AB de Villiers has also cleared the ropes 251 times

