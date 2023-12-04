5 adult series to watch

Pratidin Time

1.Bridgerton (2020–present)

This Shonda Rhimes-created period drama follows the lives of eight Bridgerton siblings as they navigate the competitive world of Regency-era London society.

Bridgerton (2020–present) | Source Google

2.Euphoria (2019–present)

This HBO teen drama follows a group of high school students as they deal with drugs, sex, identity, and trauma.

Euphoria (2019–present) | Source Google

3.Sex Education (2019–present)

This Netflix comedy-drama follows a socially awkward teenager who becomes an unlicensed sex therapist for his classmates.

Sex Education (2019–present) | Source Google

4.The Witcher (2019–present)

This Netflix fantasy drama follows the adventures of Geralt of Rivia, a mutated monster-hunter for hire.

The Witcher (2019–present) | Source Google

5.You (2018–present)

This Netflix psychological thriller follows a bookstore manager who becomes obsessed with his customers and will do anything to get close to them.

You (2018–present) | Source Google