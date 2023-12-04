5 adult series to watch

Pratidin Time
1.Bridgerton (2020–present)
This Shonda Rhimes-created period drama follows the lives of eight Bridgerton siblings as they navigate the competitive world of Regency-era London society.
2.Euphoria (2019–present)
This HBO teen drama follows a group of high school students as they deal with drugs, sex, identity, and trauma.
3.Sex Education (2019–present)
This Netflix comedy-drama follows a socially awkward teenager who becomes an unlicensed sex therapist for his classmates.
4.The Witcher (2019–present)
This Netflix fantasy drama follows the adventures of Geralt of Rivia, a mutated monster-hunter for hire.
5.You (2018–present)
This Netflix psychological thriller follows a bookstore manager who becomes obsessed with his customers and will do anything to get close to them.