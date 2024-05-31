5 all time best movies of Mahesh Babu

Pratidin Bureau

1. Pokiri (2006)

Blockbuster hit known for its action sequences, punch dialogues, and Mahesh Babu’s charismatic performance.

Pokiri | Image: Google

2. Srimanthudu (2015)

Social message combined with commercial elements, Mahesh Babu’s stellar performance, and the film’s critical and commercial success.

Srimanthudu | Image: Google

3. Athadu (2005)

Clever screenplay, engaging dialogues, and Mahesh Babu’s nuanced acting. Became a cult classic over the years.

Athadu | Image: Google

4. Bharat Ane Nenu (2018)

Political drama with a strong social message, Mahesh Babu’s powerful portrayal, and its massive box office success.

Bharat Ane Nenu | Image: Google

5. Okkadu (2003)

Gripping storyline, intense performances, and Mahesh Babu’s career-defining role. Became one of the highest-grossing Telugu films of its time.

Okkadu | Image: Google