5 Batsmen With More Sixes Than Virat Kohli In IPL

Pratidin Bureau
The undisputed king of six-hitting in the IPL, Chris Gayle has a staggering number of sixes to his name.
The Hitman, as Rohit Sharma is fondly called, is second on the list with an impressive number of sixes.
Mr. 360, AB de Villiers, was a nightmare for bowlers with his unorthodox shots and ability to hit boundaries all around the wicket.
MS Dhoni, known for his calm demeanor under pressure, was also a powerful hitter of the cricket ball.
The explosive Australian opener, David Warner, is another player who loves to hit big sixes.