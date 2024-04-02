5 Batsmen With More Sixes Than Virat Kohli In IPL

Pratidin Bureau

Virat Kohli is known for his aggressive batting, but there are a few players who have hit more sixes than him in the IPL.

More Sixes Than Virat | Image: Google

Chris Gayle (357 sixes)

The undisputed king of six-hitting in the IPL, Chris Gayle has a staggering number of sixes to his name. 

More Sixes Than Virat | Image: Google

Rohit Sharma (261 sixes)

The Hitman, as Rohit Sharma is fondly called, is second on the list with an impressive number of sixes.

More Sixes Than Virat | Image: Google

AB de Villiers (251 sixes)

Mr. 360, AB de Villiers, was a nightmare for bowlers with his unorthodox shots and ability to hit boundaries all around the wicket.

More Sixes Than Virat | Image: Google

MS Dhoni (242 sixes) 

MS Dhoni, known for his calm demeanor under pressure, was also a powerful hitter of the cricket ball.

More Sixes Than Virat | Image: Google

David Warner (234 sixes)

The explosive Australian opener, David Warner, is another player who loves to hit big sixes.

More Sixes Than Virat | Image: Google