5 Benefits of drinking Saunf Water empty stomach

Pratidin Bureau
Here are 5 potential advantages of consuming saunf water in the morning:
Saund water is often used as a natural remedy for digestive issues. It can help stimulate the production of digestive enzymes, which may aid in better digestion and prevent bloating, indigestion, and constipation
The antacid properties of saunf may help in reducing acidity and heartburn. Drinking saunf water on an empty stomach might help soothe the stomach lining and alleviate discomfort
Fennel seeds have a natural aroma and a mild, pleasant flavor, Chewing or drinking saunf water can help freshen your breath and combat bad breath caused by certain foods or morning breath
Saunf water is a good source of vitamin C and other nutrients that are essential for a strong immune system.
Saunf water is a good source of antioxidants, which can help to protect the skin from damage caused by free radicals.