5 Best Alien Movies of All Time

Pratidin Bureau
This heartwarming classic tells the story of a young boy named Elliott who befriends a stranded alien.
This sci-fi horror masterpiece redefined the genre with its suspenseful atmosphere, terrifying creature design, and iconic performances by Sigourney Weaver.
This thought-provoking film explores the complexities of communication and perception when alien beings arrive on Earth.
This visionary film by Steven Spielberg blends wonder and awe with mystery and suspense as ordinary people encounter extraterrestrial phenomena.
This neo-noir sci-fi film explores the nature of humanity and identity through the lens of replicants, bioengineered beings who are nearly indistinguishable from humans.