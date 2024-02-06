5 Best American Sitcoms Worth Rewatching

Pratidin Bureau

1. Seinfeld (1989-1998)

This "show about nothing" remains iconic for its observational humor, witty dialogue, and "Seinfeld-ian" characters.

Seinfeld | Image: Google

2. The Office (2005-2013)

The American adaptation of the British mockumentary follows the awkward yet endearing employees of a paper company.

The Office | Image: Google

3. Friends (1994-2004)

This classic sitcom follows six friends navigating life, love, and careers in New York City.

Friends | Image: Google

4. Parks and Recreation (2009-2015)

This quirky comedy follows Leslie Knope and her team of passionate government employees in Pawnee, Indiana.

Parks and Recreation | Image: Google

5. Brooklyn Nine-Nine (2013-2021)

This police comedy features a hilarious ensemble cast and unique blend of humor, heart, and social commentary.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine | Image: Google