5 Best Animated TV Shows for Grownups

Pratidin Bureau

1. BoJack Horseman (2014-2020)

This Netflix show follows the washed-up Hollywood horse actor BoJack as he navigates addiction, depression, and his troubled relationships.

BoJack Horseman | Image: Google

2. Rick and Morty (2013-present)

This Adult Swim series features mad scientist Rick Sanchez dragging his grandson Morty on wild, interdimensional adventures.

Rick and Morty | Image: Google

3. Archer (2009-present)

This FX series centers around the dysfunctional Sterling Archer, a narcissistic secret agent working for his domineering mother.

Archer | Image: Google

4. The Simpsons (1989-present)

This long-running Fox series is a satirical portrayal of an American family living in the dysfunctional town of Springfield.

The Simpsons | Image: Google

5. Bob's Burgers (2011-present)

This Fox series follows the Belcher family who run a struggling burger restaurant. With its quirky characters, relatable family dynamics, and heartwarming humor.

Bob's Burgers | Image: Google