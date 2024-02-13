5 Best Animated TV Shows for Grownups

Pratidin Bureau
This Netflix show follows the washed-up Hollywood horse actor BoJack as he navigates addiction, depression, and his troubled relationships.
This Adult Swim series features mad scientist Rick Sanchez dragging his grandson Morty on wild, interdimensional adventures.
This FX series centers around the dysfunctional Sterling Archer, a narcissistic secret agent working for his domineering mother.
This long-running Fox series is a satirical portrayal of an American family living in the dysfunctional town of Springfield.
This Fox series follows the Belcher family who run a struggling burger restaurant. With its quirky characters, relatable family dynamics, and heartwarming humor.