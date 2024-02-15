5 Best Bank Robbery Movies of All Time

Pratidin Bureau
This Michael Mann masterpiece is a neo-noir crime drama that pits a professional thief (Robert De Niro) against a meticulous detective (Al Pacino).
Ben Affleck directs and stars in this Boston-based crime thriller about a bank robber trying to escape his past while planning one last heist.
This Sidney Lumet classic tells the true story of a bank robbery gone wrong, exploring themes of desperation, loneliness, and the media frenzy surrounding the event.
Spike Lee directs this intricate heist film with a twist, as a negotiator (Denzel Washington) tries to unravel the motivations behind a bank robbery orchestrated by a mysterious mastermind (Clive Owen).
This classic British caper film features a team of thieves led by Michael Caine planning a daring heist of gold bars from a heavily guarded vault in Turin, Italy.