5 Best Bank Robbery Movies of All Time

Pratidin Bureau

1. Heat (1995)

This Michael Mann masterpiece is a neo-noir crime drama that pits a professional thief (Robert De Niro) against a meticulous detective (Al Pacino).

Heat | Image: Google

2. The Town (2010)

Ben Affleck directs and stars in this Boston-based crime thriller about a bank robber trying to escape his past while planning one last heist.

The Town | Image: Google

3. Dog Day Afternoon (1975)

This Sidney Lumet classic tells the true story of a bank robbery gone wrong, exploring themes of desperation, loneliness, and the media frenzy surrounding the event.

Dog Day Afternoon | Image: Google

4. Inside Man (2006)

Spike Lee directs this intricate heist film with a twist, as a negotiator (Denzel Washington) tries to unravel the motivations behind a bank robbery orchestrated by a mysterious mastermind (Clive Owen).

Inside Man | Image: Google

5. The Italian Job (1969)

This classic British caper film features a team of thieves led by Michael Caine planning a daring heist of gold bars from a heavily guarded vault in Turin, Italy.

The Italian Job | Image: Google