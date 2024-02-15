5 Best Biographical Movies on Netflix

Pratidin Bureau
This historical drama chronicles the reign of Queen Elizabeth II from the 1950s to the present day.
This black-and-white film tells the story of Herman J. Mankiewicz, the co-writer of Citizen Kane, as he battles addiction and studio interference while trying to finish the screenplay.
This historical drama tells the true story of the seven defendants who were charged with conspiracy and crossing state lines to incite a riot during the 1968 Democratic National Convention in Chicago.
This musical drama tells the story of Jonathan Larson, the creator of the musical Rent, as he navigates love, friendship, and the pressures of creating his masterpiece.
This psychological drama tells the story of two brothers, Phil and George Burbank, who run a cattle ranch in Montana in the 1920s.