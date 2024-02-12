5 Best Movies of All Time Based on Novels

Pratidin Bureau

1. The Godfather (1972)

Based on Mario Puzo's novel, this epic crime saga explores the Corleone family's rise to power in the American underworld.

The Godfather | Image: Google

2. The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King (2003)

This fantasy adventure film culminates the Lord of the Rings trilogy, based on J.R.R. Tolkien's beloved novels.

The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King | Image: Google

3. To Kill a Mockingbird (1962)

Based on Harper Lee's Pulitzer Prize-winning novel, this coming-of-age story explores themes of racial injustice and innocence in the American South.

To Kill a Mockingbird | Image: Google

4. The Shawshank Redemption (1994)

Based on Stephen King's novella, this prison drama tells the story of hope and resilience against adversity.

The Shawshank Redemption | Image: Google

5. The Silence of the Lambs (1991)

Based on Thomas Harris's novel, this psychological thriller features iconic characters like Clarice Starling and Hannibal Lecter.

The Silence of the Lambs | Image: Google