5 Best Political Conspiracy Movies & Shows

Pratidin Bureau
This classic film tells the true story of Bob Woodward and Carl Bernstein, two Washington Post reporters who uncovered the Watergate scandal that led to President Nixon's resignation.
This Cold War thriller stars Frank Sinatra as a Korean War veteran who is brainwashed by Communists to assassinate a presidential candidate.
Oliver Stone's controversial film explores the assassination of President John F. Kennedy and suggests that it was part of a larger conspiracy.
This Showtime series stars Claire Danes as Carrie Mathison, a CIA agent who believes that a returning American soldier has been turned into a terrorist by Al-Qaeda.
This Netflix series stars Kevin Spacey as Frank Underwood, a ruthless politician who will stop at nothing to achieve his goals.