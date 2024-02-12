5 Best Realistic Movies of All Time

Pratidin Bureau

1. Schindler's List (1993)

This historical drama by Steven Spielberg portrays the true story of Oskar Schindler, a German businessman who saved the lives of over 1,200 Jews during the Holocaust.

Schindler's List | Image: Google

2. 12 Angry Men (1957)

This courtroom drama by Sidney Lumet tells the story of a jury deliberating the fate of a young man accused of murdering his father.

12 Angry Men | Image: Google

3. Boyhood (2014)

This coming-of-age film by Richard Linklater was filmed over 12 years, with the same cast and crew returning every year to shoot a few days' worth of footage.

Boyhood | Image: Google

4. Bicycle Thieves (1948)

This Italian neorealist film by Vittorio De Sica tells the story of a poor man who loses his bicycle, which is essential for his job.

Bicycle Thieves | Image: Google

5. The Shawshank Redemption (1994)

This prison drama by Frank Darabont tells the story of a man who is wrongly convicted of murder and sentenced to life in prison.

The Shawshank Redemption | Image: Google