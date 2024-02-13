5 Best Road Trip Movies of All Time

Pratidin Bureau
This iconic film follows two women who embark on a spontaneous road trip after killing a man in self-defense.
This heartwarming comedy tells the story of a dysfunctional family who travel across the country to support their young daughter in a beauty pageant.
This counterculture classic follows two bikers who travel from Los Angeles to New Orleans, searching for freedom and individuality.
This poignant drama follows Fern, a woman who loses everything in the Great Recession and decides to live a nomadic life traveling across the American West in her van.
This neo-noir mystery tells the story of Travis, a man who wanders through the desert and eventually reunites with his estranged wife.