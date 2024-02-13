5 Best Road Trip Movies of All Time

Pratidin Bureau

1. Thelma and Louise (1991)

This iconic film follows two women who embark on a spontaneous road trip after killing a man in self-defense.

Thelma and Louise | Image: Google

2. Little Miss Sunshine (2006)

This heartwarming comedy tells the story of a dysfunctional family who travel across the country to support their young daughter in a beauty pageant.

Little Miss Sunshine | Image: Google

3. Easy Rider (1969)

This counterculture classic follows two bikers who travel from Los Angeles to New Orleans, searching for freedom and individuality.

Easy Rider | Image: Google

4. Nomadland (2020)

This poignant drama follows Fern, a woman who loses everything in the Great Recession and decides to live a nomadic life traveling across the American West in her van.

Nomadland | Image: Google

5. Paris, Texas (1984)

This neo-noir mystery tells the story of Travis, a man who wanders through the desert and eventually reunites with his estranged wife.

Paris, Texas | Image: Google