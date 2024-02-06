5 Best Romantic-Comedy K-dramas Ever

Pratidin Bureau

1. Crash Landing on You

A South Korean heiress accidentally paraglides into North Korea and falls in love with a North Korean soldier.

Crash Landing on You | Image: Google

2. Hometown Cha Cha Cha

A talented dentist moves to a seaside town and encounters a charming jack-of-all-trades who hides his own wounds.

Hometown Cha Cha Cha | Image: Google

3. Strong Woman Do Bong-Soon

A woman with superhuman strength uses her abilities to fight crime and protect her loved ones.

Strong Woman Do Bong-Soon | Image: Google

4. What's Wrong with Secretary Kim

A narcissistic vice president and his highly competent secretary clash personalities, leading to hilarious situations and unexpected feelings.

What's Wrong with Secretary Kim | Image: Google

5. Her Private Life

A talented art curator secretly fangirls over K-pop idols while maintaining a professional image.

Her Private Life | Image: Google