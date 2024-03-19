5 best scooters under rs 80000 for women

Pratidin Bureau
A perennial favorite, the Activa is known for its excellent mileage (over 50 kmpl), reliability, and spacious under-seat storage.
Offering a comfortable ride with a powerful engine (110cc), the Jupiter is another good option for daily travel.
A stylish and peppy option, the Dio is particularly suitable for riding in traffic due to its nippy handling. It gets good mileage (over 50 kmpl).
This feature-rich scooter comes with an integrated charging socket for your phone, a digital instrument cluster, and improved headlamp for better night visibility. It also offers good mileage (over 50 kmpl).
A stylish and practical option, the Zest 110 offers a comfortable ride, good under-seat storage, and a powerful engine (110cc). It's a fuel-efficient option as well (over 45 kmpl).