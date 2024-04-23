5 Best web series to watch before IPL Final

Pratidin Bureau

Roar of the Lion Dhoni on Disney+Hotstar is a docu-series that chronicles the inspiring journey of CSK.

Web series to watch before IPL Final | Image: Google

Their comeback to the Indian Premier League in 2018 after a two-year ban.

Inside Edge on Prime Video takes you behind the scenes of the glamorous cricket world

The web series exposes intertwining realms of money, power, and politics in sports.

Selection Day on Netflix hits a six with its heartfelt story of dreams, family, and the game of cricket.

It revolves around a determined father who pushes his two sons to excel in the sport.

Sixer is a cricket series on Amazon miniTV that packs a punch.

It is a must-watch for cricket enthusiasts and fans of heartwarming camaraderi

Cover Drive is a must-listen audio series that takes you on an emotional journey through the world of cricket.

