5 deadliest villain roles played by Ashutosh Rana

Pratidin Bureau
This chilling performance as a psychopathic killer and rapist cemented Rana's reputation as a formidable villain.
This transgender serial killer role shocked audiences and left a lasting impact with its dark portrayal.
Rana's portrayal of a man possessed by an evil spirit added a layer of supernatural dread to this horror film.
A menacing gangster who could eliminate anyone in a heartbeat - Rana embodied ruthless power in this role.
This violent and vengeful character showcased Rana's ability to portray raw aggression and brutality.