5 deadliest villain roles played by Ashutosh Rana

Pratidin Bureau

1. Gokul Pandit in Dushman (1998)

This chilling performance as a psychopathic killer and rapist cemented Rana's reputation as a formidable villain.

Gokul Pandit in Dushman | Image: Google

2. Lajja Shankar Pandey in Sangharsh (1999)

This transgender serial killer role shocked audiences and left a lasting impact with its dark portrayal.

Lajja Shankar Pandey in Sangharsh | Image: Google

3. Prof. Agni Swaroop in Raaz (2002)

Rana's portrayal of a man possessed by an evil spirit added a layer of supernatural dread to this horror film.

Prof. Agni Swaroop in Raaz | Image: Google

4. Bharat Daulat Malik in Awarapan (2007)

A menacing gangster who could eliminate anyone in a heartbeat - Rana embodied ruthless power in this role.

Bharat Daulat Malik in Awarapan | Image: Google

5. Ratan Singh Rathod in Dhadak (2018)

This violent and vengeful character showcased Rana's ability to portray raw aggression and brutality.

Ratan Singh Rathod in Dhadak | Image: Google