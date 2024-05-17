5 Detox Drinks To Lose Belly Fat

Pratidin Bureau

Lemon Water

Start your day with a glass of warm water mixed with the juice of half a lemon. Lemon water is a great source of vitamin C and may help aid digestion and boost metabolism.

Image: Google

Green Tea

Rich in antioxidants and catechins, green tea can increase fat burning and promote weight loss.

Image: Google

Cucumber Mint Detox Water

This refreshing drink is not only hydrating but also aids digestion. Slice cucumbers and mint leaves and let them infuse in water overnight.

Image: Google

Apple Cider Vinegar Drink

Mix 1-2 tablespoons of apple cider vinegar with water and a touch of honey. Apple cider vinegar may help regulate blood sugar and improve insulin sensitivity, which can be beneficial for weight management.

Image: Google

Beetroot Juice

Beetroots are high in fiber and antioxidants, making beetroot juice a great detoxifier. Beet juice may also help improve circulation and lower blood pressure.

Image: Google