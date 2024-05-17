5 Detox Drinks To Lose Belly Fat

Pratidin Bureau
Start your day with a glass of warm water mixed with the juice of half a lemon. Lemon water is a great source of vitamin C and may help aid digestion and boost metabolism.
Rich in antioxidants and catechins, green tea can increase fat burning and promote weight loss.
This refreshing drink is not only hydrating but also aids digestion. Slice cucumbers and mint leaves and let them infuse in water overnight.
Mix 1-2 tablespoons of apple cider vinegar with water and a touch of honey. Apple cider vinegar may help regulate blood sugar and improve insulin sensitivity, which can be beneficial for weight management.
Beetroots are high in fiber and antioxidants, making beetroot juice a great detoxifier. Beet juice may also help improve circulation and lower blood pressure.