5 Easy Workouts To Reduce Hip Fat

Pratidin Bureau
A classic for a reason! Squats work multiple lower body muscles, including your hips, glutes, and thighs. Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart, toes slightly outward, and lower yourself down as if sitting in a chair. Keep your back straight and core engaged.
Lunges challenge your balance and hit your hips and glutes hard. Step forward with one leg, lowering your hips until both knees are bent at 90 degrees. Make sure your front knee tracks over your ankle and your back knee hovers just above the ground. Push back up to start and repeat with the other leg.
This exercise strengthens your glutes and hamstrings, which can help give your hips a lifted appearance. Lie on your back with knees bent and feet flat on the floor. Lift your hips off the ground until your body forms a straight line from shoulders to knees. Squeeze your glutes at the top and lower back down with control.
Get on all fours with your hands shoulder-width apart and knees hip-width apart. Keeping your hips square and core engaged, lift one leg out to the side, keeping it straight. Lower back down and repeat with the other leg.
Great for isolating and strengthening your outer hips, clamshells are done lying on your side with knees bent and stacked. Keeping your feet together, lift your top knee up as high as you comfortably can, keeping your hips stacked. Lower back down and repeat on the other side.