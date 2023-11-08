5 Eco-Friendly Rangoli For Home

Flower Petal Rangoli

This rangoli design is a fun and easy way to get kids involved in the festivities

Flower Petal Rangoli | Image: Google

Diya Rangoli

This rangoli design is made with colored stones, which are a natural and eco-friendly alternative to chemical dyes

Diya Rangoli | Image: Google

Play Dough Rangoli

This rangoli design is made with colored rice, which is another natural and eco-friendly alternative to chemical dyes

Play Dough Rangoli | Image: Google

Coloured Stones Rangoli

Coloured Stones Rangoli | Image: Google

Coloured Rice Rangoli

Coloured Rice Rangoli | Image: Google