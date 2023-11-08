5 Eco-Friendly Rangoli For Home

Pratidin Time
This rangoli design is a fun and easy way to get kids involved in the festivities
This rangoli design is made with colored stones, which are a natural and eco-friendly alternative to chemical dyes
This rangoli design is made with colored rice, which is another natural and eco-friendly alternative to chemical dyes
This rangoli design is made with colored stones, which are a natural and eco-friendly alternative to chemical dyes.
This rangoli design is made with colored rice, which is another natural and eco-friendly alternative to chemical dyes