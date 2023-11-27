5 European Nations That Support Russia

Pratidin Time
Hungary has been one of Russia's most vocal supporters in Europe. Prime Minister Viktor Orbán has criticized Western sanctions on Russia and has refused to send weapons to Ukraine.
Serbia has a long history of close ties with Russia, and the two countries share a common Orthodox Christian heritage.
Slovakia has also been seen as being more supportive of Russia than some of its European neighbors. A September 2022 poll found that 47% of Slovaks believe that Russia is justified in its actions in Ukraine.
Bulgaria has been one of the most vocal opponents of Western sanctions on Russia. Bulgaria is heavily reliant on Russian energy imports, and it also has a significant number of citizens who are of Russian origin
Belarus is Russia's closest ally in Europe and has allowed Russia to use its territory to launch attacks on Ukraine.