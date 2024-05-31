5 great films directed by Atlee Kumar

Pratidin Bureau
A couple navigates their way through a troubled marriage while dealing with their past relationships. Heartwarming narrative, stellar performances, and Atlee’s debut directorial success.
A cop goes undercover to protect his daughter and take down his enemies. Action-packed sequences, emotional depth, and Vijay’s powerful performance. A major box office success.
A doctor and a magician join forces to expose corruption in the medical field. Engaging storyline, triple role played by Vijay, and a strong social message. Received critical acclaim and commercial success.
A former football player coaches a women’s football team to honor his deceased friend’s dream. Inspiring sports drama, strong message on women empowerment, and Vijay’s dual role.
An action-packed drama about a vigilante's mission to take down corruption. Intense action sequences, Shah Rukh Khan's charismatic performance, and Atlee's signature directorial style.