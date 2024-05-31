5 great films directed by Atlee Kumar

Pratidin Bureau

1. Raja Rani (2013)

A couple navigates their way through a troubled marriage while dealing with their past relationships. Heartwarming narrative, stellar performances, and Atlee’s debut directorial success.

Raja Rani | Image: Google

2. Theri (2016)

A cop goes undercover to protect his daughter and take down his enemies. Action-packed sequences, emotional depth, and Vijay’s powerful performance. A major box office success.

Theri | Image: Google

3. Mersal (2017)

A doctor and a magician join forces to expose corruption in the medical field. Engaging storyline, triple role played by Vijay, and a strong social message. Received critical acclaim and commercial success.

Mersal | Image: Google

4. Bigil (2019)

A former football player coaches a women’s football team to honor his deceased friend’s dream. Inspiring sports drama, strong message on women empowerment, and Vijay’s dual role.

Bigil | Image: Google

5. Jawan (2023)

An action-packed drama about a vigilante's mission to take down corruption. Intense action sequences, Shah Rukh Khan's charismatic performance, and Atlee's signature directorial style.

Jawan | Image: Google