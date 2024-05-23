5 iconic Neetu Singh films you need to watch right away

Pratidin Bureau
A young Neetu Singh takes on a double role in this thriller! Witness her versatility as she portrays twins with contrasting personalities.
This playful film marked the start of Neetu Singh's real-life romance with Rishi Kapoor. Their undeniable chemistry shines through in this lighthearted comedy.
Neetu Singh delivers a nuanced performance in this classic love triangle alongside Rishi Kapoor and Shashi Kapoor. Prepare for beautiful songs and a story that tugs at your heartstrings.
Neetu Singh holds her own amidst the legendary trio of Amitabh Bachchan, Vinod Khanna, and Rishi Kapoor in this action-packed comedy.
This vibrant film showcases Neetu Singh's playful charm alongside Amitabh Bachchan. Get ready for catchy tunes, youthful romance, and a dash of action!