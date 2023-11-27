5 Income Sources of Sunny Deol

Pratidin Bureau
Sunny Deol's primary source of income is acting in Bollywood films. He has starred in numerous commercially successful films, including "Gadar: Ek Prem Katha," "Border," and "Dillagi."
Sunny Deol established his own production house, Vijayta Films, in 1994. Through Vijayta Films, he has produced several films, including "Dillagi," "The Hero," and "Singh Saab The Great."
Sunny Deol owns a dubbing studio and preview theatre in Mumbai. The dubbing studio caters to the post-production needs of various films, while the preview theatre serves as a screening space for filmmakers and distributors.
Sunny Deol ventured into the restaurant industry by establishing a chain of restaurants called "Sunny's." These restaurants, primarily located in North India, offer a range of cuisines and have gained popularity among patrons.
Sunny Deol's popularity and influence have made him a sought-after figure for brand endorsements. He has endorsed various products and brands, including Lux Cozi, BKT Tires, Mango Sip, and Escorts Tractors.