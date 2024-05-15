5 Largest Dams in India

Pratidin Bureau
The Tehri Dam is the highest dam in India, with a height of 260.5 meters. It is located in Uttarakhand on the Bhagirathi River, a tributary of the Ganges River. The dam's reservoir has a storage capacity of 3540 million cubic meters (MCM). The dam is a multi-purpose project that provides hydroelectricity, irrigation, and flood control.
The Nagarjuna Sagar Dam is the largest masonry dam in India. It is located in Telangana on the Krishna River. The dam's reservoir has a storage capacity of 11.553 MCM. The dam is a multi-purpose project that provides irrigation, hydroelectricity, and water supply.
The Rihand Dam is located in Uttar Pradesh on the Rihand River, a tributary of the Son River. The dam's reservoir has a storage capacity of 10.608 MCM. The dam is a multi-purpose project that provides hydroelectricity, irrigation, and water supply.
The Bhakra Nangal Dam is one of the largest dams in India. It is located in Himachal Pradesh and Punjab on the Sutlej River. The dam's reservoir, Gobind Sagar, has a storage capacity of 9.34 billion cubic meters. The dam is a multipurpose project that provides irrigation, hydroelectricity, and flood control.
The Sardar Sarovar Dam is a concrete gravity dam on the Narmada River in Gujarat, India. It is named after Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, the first Deputy Prime Minister of India. The dam's reservoir has a storage capacity of 9.50 MCM. The dam is a multi-purpose project that provides irrigation, hydroelectricity, and water supply.