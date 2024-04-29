5 Low Maintenance Dog Breeds for Busy Owners

Pratidin Bureau
Busy schedules can make it challenging to provide a dog with the prper care and attention they deserve. However, several low-maintenance dog breeds are well-suited to Indian homes and can thrive with a busy owner's lifestyle.
Pugs are known for their wrinkly faces and curly tails. They are small, playful dogs that are relatively low-maintenance. Pugs require moderate exercise, such as a short walk or two each day.
French bulldogs are another popular low-maintenance breed. They are small, stocky dogs with bat ears and a wrinkled face. French Bulldogs are known for being playful and affectionate.
Shih Tzus are small, adorable dogs with long, flowing hair. However, Shih Tzus can be kept in a short, easy-to-care-for haircut. They are relatively low-maintenance in terms of exercise, as they are content with a short walk or two each day.
Italian Greyhounds are small, slender dogs with a sleek coat. They are known for being affectionate and playful. Italian Greyhounds require minimal exercise, as they are content with a short walk or playtime indoors.
Cavalier King Charles Spaniels are small, gentle dogs with a long, flowing coat. While they do require some grooming, such as regular brushing, they are relatively low-maintenance.