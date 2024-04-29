5 Mind-Boggling Facts About Mount Kailash

Pratidin Bureau
Mount Kailash isn't just sacred in one religion, but revered by four major religions - Hinduism, Buddhism, Bon, and Jainism. Each religion has its own mythology surrounding the mountain, making it a truly unique pilgrimage site.
Mount Kailash has an almost perfect pyramidal shape, unlike most natural mountains. This has led some to believe it could be a giant, man-made structure. While this is a fascinating theory, there's no scientific evidence to support it.
Two lakes lie near Mount Kailash, Lake Manasarovar and Rakshastal Lake. Manasarovar is a freshwater lake, considered sacred and believed to have healing properties. Right next to it, Rakshastal Lake is filled with saltwater and devoid of life. The close proximity of these contrasting lakes is a geographical oddity.
In Hinduism, Mount Kailash is believed to be the earthly embodiment of Mount Meru, the center of the universe. It's said to be the physical manifestation of a stairway to heaven, making it a holy grail for pilgrims seeking spiritual enlightenment.
Some believe the measurements surrounding Mount Kailash hold a mysterious significance. The distance between Mount Kailash and Stonehenge, the North Pole, and the South Pole have all been linked to the number 6666 or variations of it.