5 movies of Riteish and Genelia that showcase on screen chemistry

Pratidin Bureau
Their debut film! This sweet love story follows two childhood friends who navigate societal pressures and fight for their love.
Sparks fly when a free-spirited girl and a practical young man are forced into an arranged marriage. Will love conquer their differences?
Get ready to laugh! This lighthearted comedy features them alongside other couples navigating hilarious relationship woes.
This action drama showcases their post-marriage bond. Genelia plays a wife who stands by her man through thick and thin.
This modern take on parenthood features a hilarious body swap between Riteish and Genelia.