5 movies of Riteish and Genelia that showcase on screen chemistry

Pratidin Bureau

1. Tujhe Meri Kasam (2003) - Childhood Sweethearts

Their debut film! This sweet love story follows two childhood friends who navigate societal pressures and fight for their love.

Tujhe Meri Kasam | Image: Google

2. Tere Naal Love Ho Gaya (2012) - Opposites Attract

Sparks fly when a free-spirited girl and a practical young man are forced into an arranged marriage. Will love conquer their differences?

Tere Naal Love Ho Gaya | Image: Google

3. Masti (2004) - Hilarious Misunderstandings (They co-wrote this movie!)

Get ready to laugh! This lighthearted comedy features them alongside other couples navigating hilarious relationship woes.

Masti | Image: Google

4. Lai Bhaari (2014) - A Supportive Wife

This action drama showcases their post-marriage bond. Genelia plays a wife who stands by her man through thick and thin.

Lai Bhaari | Image: Google

5. Mister Mummy (2022) - A Twist on Tradition

This modern take on parenthood features a hilarious body swap between Riteish and Genelia.

Mister Mummy | Image: Google