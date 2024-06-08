5 movies that have very very long titles

Pratidin Bureau

1. Dr. Strangelove or: How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love the Bomb (1964)

A dark comedy about an insane general who triggers a path to nuclear holocaust that a war room full of politicians and generals frantically tries to stop.

Dr. Strangelove or: How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love the Bomb | Image: Google

2. The Englishman Who Went Up a Hill But Came Down a Mountain (1995)

A charming story about an English cartographer who maps the height of a local Welsh hill and the villagers' efforts to prove it's actually a mountain.

The Englishman Who Went Up a Hill But Came Down a Mountain | Image: Google

3. Don't Be a Menace to South Central While Drinking Your Juice in the Hood (1996)

A parody of popular hood movies, following Ashtray as he returns to South Central L.A. to live with his father and grandmother and to learn about life in the ghetto.

Don't Be a Menace to South Central While Drinking Your Juice in the Hood | Image: Google

4. The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford (2007)

This western drama delves into the life of outlaw Jesse James and his complicated relationship with Robert Ford, the man who eventually betrays him.

The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford | Image: Google

5. Birdman or (The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance) (2014)

A washed-up actor, who once played an iconic superhero, battles his ego and attempts to recover his family, career, and himself in the days leading up to the opening of his Broadway play.

Birdman or (The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance) | Image: Google