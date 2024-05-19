5 must watch steamy adult-rated films on Netflix

Pratidin Bureau
Atlantics is a French Senegalese film about a young woman in Dakar, Senegal who is preparing to marry a wealthy man, but falls in love with a construction worker who is about to immigrate to Spain.
Burning is a South Korean mystery film about a delivery person who bumps into a woman he knew from childhood. When she asks him to look after her cat while she travels, he ends up falling for her. However, when she returns, she introduces him to a mysterious man who claims to be a writer.
When We First Met is a Bollywood rom-com about a wealthy businessman who keeps running into a middle-class hairstylist on the same day every three years.
To All the Boys I've Loved Before is a teen rom-com about a high school student whose secret love letters get mailed out.
365 Days was released in 2020. It is directed by Barbara Białowąs and Tomasz Mandes