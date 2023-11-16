5 of the Best Marvel Movies of all time

Pratidin Bureau

1. Iron Man

The story of Tony Stark, a billionaire industrialist and genius inventor who is kidnapped and forced to build a devastating weapon.

Iron Man | Image: Google

2. The Avengers

S.H.I.E.L.D. leader Nick Fury is compelled to launch the Avengers programme when Loki poses a threat to planet Earth.

The Avengers | Image: Google

3. Captain America: The Winter Soldier

American superhero film based on the Marvel Comics character Captain America,

Captain America: The Winter Soldier | Image: Google

4. Guardians of the Galaxy 

A bunch of skilled criminals led by brash adventurer Peter Quill join hands to fight a villain named Ronan the Accuser who wants to control the universe with the help of a mystical orb.

Guardians of the Galaxy | Image: Google

5. Spider-Man: No Way Home 

Spider-Man seeks the help of Doctor Strange to forget his exposed secret identity as Peter Parker.

Spider-Man: No Way Home | Image: Google