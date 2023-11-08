5 popular Indian places to experience the festival of lights

During Diwali, the city is illuminated with thousands of lights, making it a truly magical sight

Jaipur, Rajasthan

During Diwali, the city is ablaze with light, as thousands of people gather to worship at the Ganges River

Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh

During Diwali, the Golden Temple is illuminated with thousands of lights, making it a truly spectacular sight

Amritsar, Punjab

During Diwali, the state comes alive with celebrations, as homes and businesses are decorated with lights and people gather to enjoy fireworks displays

Goa

During Diwali, the city is transformed into a sea of light, as homes and businesses are decorated with diyas and rangolis

Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh