5 Prominent Indian Personalities Who Kept Theatre Alive

Pratidin Time
Naseeruddin Shah is a National Award winner and a devout theatre actor. He is the co-founder of a theatre group called “Motley.
A renowned theatre actor and an alumnus of the National School of Drama, Anupam Kher’s dramas have got him a lot of love and appreciation in the world of drama.
Recipient of 5 National and Filmfare awards, Shabana Azmi has played a major role in the evolution of modern Indian theatre, as she started from the stage and continues to showcase her skills there.
Jim Sarbh’s roots are firmly connected with Indian Theate. His theatrical presence is prominent and during his live performances, audience get to witness his raw acting talent.
Saurabh Shukla has been a force to be reckoned with in the world of stages ever since 1984. He joined the NSD repertoire company in 1991 and has written and directed many plays.