5 reasons why you should watch Thalapathy Vijays Leo

Pratidin Bureau
Thalapathy Vijay takes on the challenge of portraying two contrasting characters - Leo Das and Parthiban. Brace yourself for a thrilling exploration of duality!
After 15 years, the beloved on-screen pair Vijay and Trisha Krishnan reunite in Leo. Prepare for a wave of nostalgia and sizzling chemistry!
Leo boasts a stellar supporting cast featuring Bollywood actors like Sanjay Dutt and Arjun Sarja. Get ready to witness powerful performances and epic confrontations!
The highly anticipated soundtrack by the musical maestro Anirudh Ravichander is already creating a buzz. Get ready for foot-tapping numbers and a thrilling background score!
With his record-breaking films like Vikram and Kaithi, Lokesh Kanagaraj has established himself as a master storyteller. Expect a captivating narrative with his signature style in Leo!