5 records Virat Kohli can break in IPL 2024

Pratidin Bureau
Over the years, Virat Kohli who has never missed a single edition of IPL has broken and set many records.
Ahead of IPL 2024, here's the list of records Virat Kohli eyes in the upcoming season of IPL.
In IPL 2024, Kohli is set to reach the mark of 12000 T20 runs. So far, Kohli has accumulated 11994 runs and just six runs aways to achieve the mulestone.
Virat Kohli attains the top spot in the list of scoring most runs in IPL with 7263 runs. This season, the star player would be eyeing the 8000-run mark.
In his 16-years association with RCB, Kohli has represented the franchise in 237 matches. With just 13 more matches left to pla, he will become the first player to play 250 IPL matches.
Kohli just needs to smash another 50+ score this season and that will be his 100th 50+ score in T20 matches.
In his T20 career, Virat Kohli has scored 91 half-centuries. He just needs nine 50s more to become the first Indian player to score 100 half-centuries in T20 matches.