5 unforgettable roles by Sobhita Dhulipala you shouldn't miss

Pratidin Bureau
An unsettling thriller about a psychopathic killer and a corrupt cop. Sobhita's intense portrayal added depth to the complex narrative.
A web series exploring the lives of upscale Delhiites and their extravagant weddings. Sobhita's nuanced performance earned her widespread acclaim.
A gritty tale of a boy's journey from Lakshadweep to Mumbai's underbelly. Sobhita's performance added emotional depth to the narrative.
An anthology film featuring stories of the paranormal. Sobhita's portrayal of fear and vulnerability was captivating.
A former spy is pulled back into the world of espionage to rescue captured Indian agents. Sobhita plays a fierce and determined intelligence officer, showcasing her versatility in action-packed and intense scenes.