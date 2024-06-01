5 unforgettable roles by Sobhita Dhulipala you shouldn't miss

1. Raman Raghav 2.0 (2016)

An unsettling thriller about a psychopathic killer and a corrupt cop. Sobhita's intense portrayal added depth to the complex narrative.

Raman Raghav 2.0 | Image: Google

2. Made in Heaven (2019)

A web series exploring the lives of upscale Delhiites and their extravagant weddings. Sobhita's nuanced performance earned her widespread acclaim.

Made in Heaven | Image: Google

3. Moothon (2019)

A gritty tale of a boy's journey from Lakshadweep to Mumbai's underbelly. Sobhita's performance added emotional depth to the narrative.

Moothon | Image: Google

4. Ghost Stories (2020)

An anthology film featuring stories of the paranormal. Sobhita's portrayal of fear and vulnerability was captivating.

Ghost Stories | Image: Google

5. Kuruthi (2021)

A former spy is pulled back into the world of espionage to rescue captured Indian agents. Sobhita plays a fierce and determined intelligence officer, showcasing her versatility in action-packed and intense scenes.

Bard of Blood | Image: Google