5 unknown facts about the acting journey of Ileana Dcruz

Pratidin Bureau
Unlike many Bollywood actors, Ileana started her career in modeling. She participated in ramp shows and even appeared in commercials before pursuing acting.
Ileana didn't debut in Hindi cinema. She began her acting career in South Indian films, particularly Telugu movies, where she achieved immense success before transitioning to Bollywood.
Ileana wasn't fluent in Hindi when she entered Bollywood. She worked hard to learn the language and deliver convincing performances, showcasing her dedication to her craft.
Ileana became the first South Indian actress to command a salary of one crore rupees for a film. This achievement challenged the existing pay gap and paved the way for fair compensation for actresses in the South Indian film industry.
Ileana has openly discussed her struggles with mental health, including seeking therapy for post-partum depression. This vulnerability resonates with audiences and showcases her strength as a person.