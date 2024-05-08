5 Ways to get pink lips naturally at home

Pratidin Bureau
Achieving pink lips naturally at home is a desire for many people, and luckily, there are several simple and effective ways to attain this goal.
Here are five natural remedies that may help in achieving pink lips at home:
Regularly exfoliating your lips helps remove dead skin cells, revealing softer and pinker lips.
Lemon acts as a natural bleaching agent, while honey helps moisturize and nourish the lips. Mix a few drops of lemon juice with honey and apply it to your lips. Leave it on for 10-15 minutes before rinsing it off.
Crush a few rose petals and mix them with a little milk or glycerin to form a paste. Apply the paste to your lips and leave it on for 15-20 minutes. Rose petals are known for their natural pink tint and can help enhance the color of your lips.
Beetroot contains natural pigments that can give your lips a pinkish hue. Apply fresh beetroot juice to your lips and leave it on for 15 minutes before rinsing.
Regularly moisturizing your lips with natural oils like olive oil or almond oil can help keep them hydrate and prevent dryness and darkening. Apply a few drops of oil to your lips before bedtime and leave it overnight.