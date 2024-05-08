5 Ways to get pink lips naturally at home

Pratidin Bureau

Achieving pink lips naturally at home is a desire for many people, and luckily, there are several simple and effective ways to attain this goal.

Pink Lips | Image: Google

Here are five natural remedies that may help in achieving pink lips at home:

Pink Lips | Image: Google

Exfoliation

Regularly exfoliating your lips helps remove dead skin cells, revealing softer and pinker lips.

Pink Lips | Image: Google

Lemon and Honey

Lemon acts as a natural bleaching agent, while honey helps moisturize and nourish the lips. Mix a few drops of lemon juice with honey and apply it to your lips. Leave it on for 10-15 minutes before rinsing it off.

Pink Lips | Image: Google

Rose Petals

Crush a few rose petals and mix them with a little milk or glycerin to form a paste. Apply the paste to your lips and leave it on for 15-20 minutes. Rose petals are known for their natural pink tint and can help enhance the color of your lips.

Pink Lips | Image: Google

Beetroot Juice

Beetroot contains natural pigments that can give your lips a pinkish hue. Apply fresh beetroot juice to your lips and leave it on for 15 minutes before rinsing.

Pink Lips | Image: Google

Olive Oil or Almond Oil

Regularly moisturizing your lips with natural oils like olive oil or almond oil can help keep them hydrate and prevent dryness and darkening. Apply a few drops of oil to your lips before bedtime and leave it overnight.

Pink Lips | Image: Google