6 Akshaye Khanna characters we love

Pratidin Bureau
Siddharth in "Dil Chahta Hai" is the quintessential friend – artistic, introspective, and dealing with heartbreak. Khanna's portrayal resonates with audiences of all ages, making him a standout in this iconic friendship trio.
A multi-layered character with shades of grey. Balances romance with a thriller narrative. Showcases his ability to play morally complex roles.
Raja Uday Singh in "Aaja Nachle" is the supportive husband who encourages his wife's dreams. Khanna brings a sense of maturity and understanding to the role, making him a character audiences root for.
Rajiv in "Race" showcases Khanna's ability to handle action sequences with ease. This role adds a thrill-seeking element to his filmography and proves his adaptability to diverse genres.
Dev in "Ittefaq" brings a touch of humor and wit to this suspenseful murder mystery. Khanna's performance adds a layer of lightheartedness to the film while keeping the audience engaged in the complex plot.
Manav in "Taal" is the charming love interest opposite Aishwarya Rai. Khanna embodies the classic Bollywood hero, showcasing his romantic side and onscreen chemistry.