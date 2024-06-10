6 blockbusters movies passed on by Drishyam actress Tabu

Pratidin Bureau
Imagine Tabu in the iconic role of Rani in "Kuch Kuch Hota Hai"! She reportedly turned down the part, which eventually launched Kajol's career to new heights.
Tabu was considered for the role of the female lead in this intense romance-thriller directed by Mani Ratnam, which was eventually played by Manisha Koirala.
The intense love story "Mann" could have featured Tabu! She reportedly passed on the lead role, which eventually went to Manisha Koirala.
"Lajja" tackled women's empowerment and social issues. While the film featured a stellar cast of actresses, Tabu reportedly opted out of the project.
Tabu reportedly declined the role of Circuit's love interest in the comedy blockbuster "Munna Bhai MBBS." The role eventually went to Gracy Singh and became a memorable part of the film.
The Karan Johar drama "Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna" explored complex relationships. Tabu reportedly passed on the role that eventually went to Rani Mukerji.