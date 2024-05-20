6 bollywood films about indian education system

Pratidin Bureau
This satirical comedy film is a huge critique of the exam-oriented pressure cooker system in Indian education. It follows three engineering students and their journey through a competitive college.
This film delves into the struggles of both teachers and students in the face of commercialization and profit motives within the private education system.
This heartwarming story highlights the importance of empathy and compassion in education. It focuses on a young boy ostracized by his classmates because of his background.
This film centers around two passionate teachers struggling against a system that prioritizes profit over education and the well-being of educators.
This satirical comedy explores the struggles of middle-class parents trying to get their child into a prestigious English-medium school, highlighting the social inequalities within the education system.
This biographical film tells the story of Anand Kumar, a mathematician who started a free coaching institute for underprivileged students to help them crack the competitive IIT entrance exam.