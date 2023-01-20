The Brahmaputra's backbone: A look at the iconic bridges Over Brahmaputra

Pratidin Bureau
The Brahmaputra River, one of the major rivers in India, is a lifeline for the people of Assam and the northeastern region. Spanning over 2900 km, the Brahmaputra is known for its vastness and the challenges it poses to infrastructure development.
Here is a list of some of the major bridges built over the Brahmaputra River:
Saraighat is recorded as the oldest bridge over Brahmaputra river. It totals 1.492 km, and was opened to the public in 1963.
Naranarayan Setu was opened for public use in 1998, and it links Jogighopa (Bongaigaon district) and Pancharatna (Goalpara district).
The Kolia Bhomara Setu is a 3 km long bridge that links Kaliabor with Tezpur, and is one of the oldest bridges of the state.
As of 2022, the Bhupen Hazarika Setu (Dhola Sadiya Bridge) is the longest bridge in India. This 3-lane bridge extends to almost 9.15 km and it is built above one of the major tributaries of Brahmaputra, the Lohit river.
The Bogibeel bridge is a 4.94 km long road/rail bridge that links Dhemaji and Dibrugarh district.
New Saraighat Bridge is a 1.49km beam bridge that exists parallely to the old one.