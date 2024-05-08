6 career defining performance by Nimrat Kaur

Pratidin Bureau
This critical and commercial success marked Nimrat's breakthrough role. She played Ila, a lonely housewife who begins a captivating friendship through letters exchanged with a stranger (Irrfan Khan).
Nimrat delivered a powerful performance as Amrita Katyal, a resolute businesswoman caught in the Kuwait hostage crisis of 1990.
In this web series, Nimrat Kaur plays the role of Captain Shikha Sharma, the first woman to be inducted into a combat role in the Indian Army.
Nimrat Kaur's performance in this film was highly praised. She played a police officer and her nuanced performance was considered one of the highlights of the film.
Nimrat Kaur made her film debut with a small role in this English film, which was shot in Rajasthan. The film received mixed reviews.
Nimrat's recent outing saw her play Bimla Devi, a housewife who becomes the Chief Minister of a state due to unforeseen circumstances.