6 career defining performance by Nimrat Kaur

Pratidin Bureau

1. The Lunchbox (2013)

This critical and commercial success marked Nimrat's breakthrough role. She played Ila, a lonely housewife who begins a captivating friendship through letters exchanged with a stranger (Irrfan Khan).

The Lunchbox | Image: Google

2. Airlift (2016)

Nimrat delivered a powerful performance as Amrita Katyal, a resolute businesswoman caught in the Kuwait hostage crisis of 1990.

Airlift | Image: Google

3. The Test Case (2017)

In this web series, Nimrat Kaur plays the role of Captain Shikha Sharma, the first woman to be inducted into a combat role in the Indian Army.

The Test Case | Image: Google

4. Sajini Shinde Ka Viral Video (2023)

Nimrat Kaur's performance in this film was highly praised. She played a police officer and her nuanced performance was considered one of the highlights of the film.

Sajini Shinde Ka Viral Video | Image: Google

5. One Night with the King (2006)

Nimrat Kaur made her film debut with a small role in this English film, which was shot in Rajasthan. The film received mixed reviews.

One Night with the King | Image: Google

6. Dasvi (2022)

Nimrat's recent outing saw her play Bimla Devi, a housewife who becomes the Chief Minister of a state due to unforeseen circumstances.

Dasvi | Image: Google