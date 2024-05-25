6 must watch films of Tripti Dimri

Pratidin Bureau
Though a brief role, Tripti Dimri left a lasting impression alongside the legendary Sridevi in the intense thriller "Mom." Witness the spark of her talent in this heart-wrenching story.
A satirical comedy about three men featured on a vasectomy poster, where Tripti's supporting role adds a refreshing charm.
Tripti takes on the iconic role of Laila in a contemporary adaptation of the classic love story "Laila Majnu." Her portrayal of a fiery young woman defying societal norms is a must-watch.
Step into the atmospheric world of "Bulbbul," a horror-mystery film. Tripti delivers a powerful performance as a bride shrouded in secrets, defying expectations in this captivating story.
"Qala" showcases Tripti's brilliance in a period drama. She portrays a passionate singer yearning for artistic freedom against the backdrop of a controlling family.
Tripti's recent success includes a supporting role in the action-packed film "Animal." Witness her screen presence alongside Ranbir Kapoor and her potential for future stardom.