6 outstanding actresses in their 50s

Pratidin Bureau
Madhuri Dixit, the dancing queen of Bollywood, remains a captivating force. From her iconic 90s roles to recent OTT projects, she continues to mesmerize audiences.
Juhi Chawla's radiant presence and endearing performances continue to win hearts. From Bollywood hits to judging reality shows, she's a versatile talent.
Neetu Singh's return to Bollywood after a long hiatus has been a delight for fans. She shines in family comedies like "JugJugg Jeeyo."
Hema Malini, the quintessential "Dream Girl," continues to be a beloved figure. Beyond acting, she's a graceful dancer and a Parliamentarian who inspires many.
Jaya Bachchan, a legendary actress known for her powerful performances, is also a pillar of the prestigious Bachchan family.
Sharmila Tagore, a veteran actress and former chairperson of the Central Board of Film Certification, continues to be a respected figure in Indian cinema.