6 outstanding actresses in their 50s

Pratidin Bureau

1. Madhuri Dixit - The Timeless Beauty (56 Years Old)

Madhuri Dixit, the dancing queen of Bollywood, remains a captivating force. From her iconic 90s roles to recent OTT projects, she continues to mesmerize audiences.

2. Juhi Chawla - The Enduring Charm (56 Years Old)

Juhi Chawla's radiant presence and endearing performances continue to win hearts. From Bollywood hits to judging reality shows, she's a versatile talent.

3. Neetu Singh - Back on Screen with a Bang (64 Years Old)

Neetu Singh's return to Bollywood after a long hiatus has been a delight for fans. She shines in family comedies like "JugJugg Jeeyo."

4. Hema Malini - The Dream Girl (74 Years Old)

Hema Malini, the quintessential "Dream Girl," continues to be a beloved figure. Beyond acting, she's a graceful dancer and a Parliamentarian who inspires many.

5. Jaya Bachchan - The Epitome of Elegance (74 Years Old)

Jaya Bachchan, a legendary actress known for her powerful performances, is also a pillar of the prestigious Bachchan family.

6. Sharmila Tagore - The Regal Grace (78 Years Old)

Sharmila Tagore, a veteran actress and former chairperson of the Central Board of Film Certification, continues to be a respected figure in Indian cinema.

