6 reasons to watch Berlin on netflix

Pratidin Bureau
"Money Heist" left us wanting more of Berlin. This series delves into his past, exploring what shaped him into the notorious robber we know. Get ready to uncover his motivations and hidden vulnerabilities.
Move over, Professor! Berlin assembles a new crew for a daring heist in a vibrant European city (location yet to be revealed!). This fresh dynamic promises a thrilling adventure with a distinct flavor.
Just like Money Heist, "Berlin" promises adrenaline-pumping action sequences. Expect elaborate plans, daring escapes, and showdowns that will keep you on the edge of your seat.
Berlin's charm wasn't just about the robberies; it was his flamboyant personality and witty remarks. The series promises to retain that signature style, making it a visually and aurally pleasing experience.
Like Money Heist, "Berlin" is expected to have a global appeal. The series might explore themes of loyalty, betrayal, and the allure of a life on the edge, resonating with audiences worldwide.
Pedro Alonso's captivating portrayal of Berlin was a highlight of Money Heist. This series gives him the opportunity to shine even brighter, showcasing his acting prowess and making you fall in love with the character all over again.